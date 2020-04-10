|
Genevieve (Ryan) Moran
Genevieve (Gen) Moran, age 97, of Wallingford, CT passed away peacefully April 7, 2020.
Gen was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Thomas Henry and Marguerite Kelly Ryan. She was predeceased by her loving husband Stephen S. Moran, her daughter Christine Osler of East Holden, Maine, her sister Marguerite "Marie" Wilson and her brothers Henry and James Ryan.
Genevieve is survived by her children: Stephen, of Madrid, Spain, Maureen Dorsey of Wallingford, Nancy Faillace of Sebastian, FL, and Kevin of Concord, CA.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020