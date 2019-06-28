|
Genevieve Uva
Genevieve "Jean" Uva, age 96, of Derby peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Uva. She was born in Derby on December 2, 1922 the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Wrazien) Piurek. Jean started her career an LPN at Griffin Hospital, then accepting a position with the offices of Dr. Cimmino and Dr. Smiley before her retirement. She is survived by her loving daughter Patricia Walsh and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Robert Walsh and sister Wanda Hojdich. Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at July 1, 2019 at 10 am in St. Jude's Church, 71 Pleasant View Rd., Derby. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 29, 2019