Genowefa Szczerba
1945 - 2020
On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Genowefa Szczerba, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74. Genowefa was the youngest of her 5 siblings, she was born on October 28, 1945 in Malowista, Poland. Genowefa came to the United States in 1989 and lived in Bridgeport, Connecticut for the past 31 years. She was an avid gardener who loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Stanislaw Szczerba, her beloved brothers Czeslaw and Melchior Kuderko, and her sister Janina Karczewska. She is survived by her two sisters, Stanislawa Prostko of Stratford, Connecticut, Leokadia Borowiak of Bialystok, Poland and her five children: Malgorzata Juchniewicz and her husband Stanislaw of Malowista, Poland, Agata Sobota of Bialystok, Poland, Grazyna Smith and her husband Darrin of Norwalk, Connecticut, Renata La Motta and her husband Cliff of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Pawel Szczerba and his wife Isabela of Shelton, Connecticut. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lukasz Juchniewicz and his wife Malgorzata, Ewelina Czarnowski and her husband Radoslaw, Magdalena Juchniewicz, Veronica and Olivia Szczerba, Olivia, Kayla, and Lily Szczerba, and Michal and Karol Sobota, her great-grandchildren: Laura and Natalia Juchniewicz, and Gabriel and Amelia Czarnowski, and many other family members who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held Today, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, located at 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport. A Memorial Mass will follow on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
SEP
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
