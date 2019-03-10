Geoffrey Scott Bergreen

On Sunday, February 10th, 2019, Geoffrey Scott Bergreen of Ansonia, CT was taken too soon from this earth in a tragic hiking/climbing accident. He was 37 years old. He sometimes went by the name "Draco" a Latin word meaning Dragon.

Born and raised in Beaverton, OR, he graduated Whitman College with a degree in Physics. He played chess and baseball throughout his young life into college, as well as flag-football. Geoff interned for a Pre-Med program in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico. He enjoyed snowboarding and was a voracious reader.

He left a legacy behind of menagerie art, pen and ink drawings, journals of stories and poetry and a novella.

Geoff died doing what he loved, being outside in the serenity of nature that he held so dear. Geoff is survived by his loving parents, Bill and Peggy Bergreen, his sister Heather and her husband Dimitri, longtime partner, Tanya Andrasko; as well as grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Private services were held at John T. Bennett Funeral Home in Ansonia, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geoff's name to the Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center (ansonianaturecenter.org) or the Schizophrenia International Research Society (https://schizophreniaresearchsociety.org/) Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary