George A. Bashar

George A. Bashar Obituary
George A. Bashar
George A. Bashar, age 76, of Stratford, beloved husband of Barbara Brecklin Bashar, died Wednesday May 8, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center Bridgeport. Mr. Bashar was born in Bridgeport the son of the late John and Anna Bashar. He was a retired employee for the Avco Lycoming CO. George was an avid Bowler, Golfer and Target Shooter. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a step-son Brian Birsart. In addtion to his wife he is survived by a step-son David Birsart and his wife Linda, two brothers John Bashar, of Oxford and Richard Bashar, of FL, one sister Mary Gulish, of Shelton, a granddaughter Allison Birsart and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport. Burial will be private. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 10, 2019
