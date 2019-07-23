George A. Hassinger

George A. Hassinger passed on to be with his Lord on July 19, 2019. He was born in March 1938 in Waterbury, Connecticut, and is survived by his wife, Dagny; daughters, Christine (Brian Lane) and Cathryn (Eric Lee); grandchildren, Matthew Lane, Amanda Lee, and Benjamin Lee; great-grandson, Jordan Lane; nephew, Norman Hassinger; and brother-in-law, Selmer Jensen (Christine). In George's words; "It was through the emails, cards, lighted candles, mass cards, and prayers that made the ending bearable. Mostly, however, it was through the love, understanding, compassion, and patience of my wife of 58 years that made it bearable. Gratitude to Pastor Ryniewicz for his compassion and visitations, as it was of immeasurable spiritual value."

It is strongly requested that flowers NOT be sent or perfume and/or after shave be worn by those attending either service, as one of the immediate family is extremely allergic and then would not be able to attend any of the services.

Viewing will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. 203-335-2342. Funeral Service will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., 466 Elm Street, Monroe, CT. 203-268-7596.

Funds may be given in memory of George to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; for more information, please go to www.larsonfh.com). Published in Connecticut Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019