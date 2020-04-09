|
George S. Adams
George S. Adams, age 70, of Trumbull, loving husband of 41 years to Barbara Korzinski Adams, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Peggy Cassaday Adams and the late Chester Adams. George worked as a machinist for McMellon Brothers until his retirement. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a handyman, when he wasn't fixing things he enjoyed going to the casino, concerts and classic car shows. George loved and took care of all animals and they loved him, he will be sadly missed.
In addition to his loving wife Barbara, he leaves behind his two daughters, Christina and her husband Kevin Klisus of Seymour, Nicole Adams of Belmont, NC, his grandchildren Alexa and Bryan Klisus; siblings, Patricia Joiner (Cookie) of Fontana, CA, John Adams (Sharon Eaton) of Monroe, Debbie Schettino (Louie) of Bluffton, SC, Jewell Patrick (Tony Arcuri) of Stratford, Sam DeCaro (Martha Kuczo) of Fairfield, several nieces nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Peggy Adams.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be held privately with interment to take place in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020