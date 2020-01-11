|
Dr. George B. Baehr Jr.
Dr. George Bernard Baehr Jr. age 95, of Trumbull, CT, passed away January 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Baehr was born in New Haven, CT to the late George and Rose Mary Baehr Sr. He was a member of the first graduating class at Fairfield University. He received his Master's Degree and PhD at Notre Dame University. He was a lifelong professor teaching at the following prestigious universities, Fairfield University, Notre Dame University and Michigan State University. He also taught at the Holy Apostle's Seminary in Cromwell, CT. He was very active in the community serving as a State Representative, retired Police Commissioner and past chairmen of the Trumbull Democratic Committee. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Brown Baehr; four children George Robert Baehr (Paddy), Thomas J. Baehr (Susan), Steven L. Baehr (Lisa) and Margaret Jorgensen, (Kevin); one sister Eleanor Hardisty (Walter); eight grandchildren George, Robert, Merri, David, Robert, Rebecca, Rachel, Kristina and Kevin; one great grandson Wallace and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Baehr. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St. Trumbull,CT for a mass of Christian Burial. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. At the request of the family calling hours have been omitted. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020