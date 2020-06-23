George H. Burr III
George H. Burr III, 74, of Shelton, CT, beloved husband of Mary Ann Francik Burr, passed away from cancer on June 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. George was born on June 19, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT to the late George H. Jr. and Vivian Liburdy Burr. George was a graduate of Notre Dame of Bridgeport All Boys School, Class of 1964. After ND, he attended The University of Bridgeport where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. George was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Services, having served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on an APA 213 Transport Carrier. After returning home from serving his country and finishing his college degree, George went on to become an Executive Salesman for Moore Business Forms where he worked for over 30 years. He had a very successful career and developed many lifelong relationships that he held dear to him until his passing. George was an avid sports lover. He enjoyed all sports, but baseball and hockey were closest to his heart. George loved Baseball. He was a diehard New York Yankees fan, having been a season ticket holder for over 40 years. His baseball idol was Mickey Mantle. This love of the game turned him into a celebrated Little League coach and umpire for the next 40 years. He coached for both Shelton South/National and Trumbull Little Leagues. He began in Shelton, coaching his son David. During that time, he served as president of the Shelton South Little League for three years and coached several city championship and All-Star Teams. He was the founder of the Little Fellows 10-Year-Old Tournament that is held annually at the Shelton National Little League field. At Trumbull, he coached his two grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Carloto, coaching various regular season and All-Star teams. Within the local Little League community, he was well respected by all of his players, parents and peers. George went on to coach his grandsons at Notre Dame of Fairfield, where he served as the Freshman and JV baseball coach for many years. His second love, Hockey, came later when his son began to play at the Greater Bridgeport Junior Hockey Association and continued with his grandsons at Southern Connecticut Youth Hockey. Though he never played the game, George found a way to be involved as he lovingly did. He would run the scoreboard, score sheet, announce the games and kept stats for his son's and grandson's teams. This passion for being involved eventually led George into his 2nd career as his son, and later his grandsons, moved on to play hockey for Notre Dame of Fairfield. For the next 35 years, he held the role of Statistician for the boys Varsity Hockey team and was a fixture at the Milford Ice Pavilion in the scorer's box as the voice of Notre Dame hockey. The Players would lovingly call him Coach even though he was not part of the on-ice staff. He loved being part of the program, being part of the Notre Dame of Fairfield family and was highly regarded among the coaches, faculty and players at ND. George is survived by loving wife Mary Ann of 51 Years who cared for him and never left his side during his illness, his devoted children, his son David and wife Christina Burr, his daughter Lisa Carloto who was another one of his caregivers who spoiled her dad with her loving care, his 4 cherished grandsons, Nicholas, Matthew, Ryan and Ethan whom he loved dearly, his sister and brother-in-law Sue and Dominic Monaco, his devoted cousin Freeman whom he considered his little brother and his wife Eileen Burr. The Burr Family would like to extend their gratitude to all of George's great friends who never forgot him during his long and tedious illness. Your phone calls, visits, cards and encouragement were of great comfort to him. We are forever grateful for your kindness. In addition, the family would like to thank Hospice and especially nurses Donna and Sandy for their outstanding care that they gave to George. If you wish to do something in George's memory, the family would appreciate donations in his name to the American Cancer Society and the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Care Center of Fairfield, CT who do so much for women suffering from breast cancer. Due to the covid pandemic a public memorial service will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced. A private service for his immediate family will be held in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton who has been entrusted with the arrangements. Leave online condolence to his family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 23, 2020.