Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
George C. Brown
George C. Brown, age 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport on July 12, 1922, the third child of George T. and Louise J. Brown. He grew up in Bridgeport and attended Bridgeport public schools including Central High School where he was a member of the 1939 State Championship Football team. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served four years, most of the time stationed in Panama. After the service he married Carol MacEwan and raised six children, primarily in Bridgeport. George was a crane operator for Local Union 478 of the International Union of Operating Engineers for Leake & Nelson and McClinch Crane Service from where he retired in 1988. George was a lifelong New York Yankees and Giants fan. He had a keen memory and shared stories about summers he spent in Nova Scotia when he was young as well as the many crane operating jobs he worked on throughout New York and New England. He served as president of the Notre Dame High School Father's Club and volunteered there for several years. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Jane B. Walker and Elizabeth Brown as well as his beloved wife Carol. Survivors include his six children, Deborah Fitzgerald, Patricia Leahy (Michael), Joanne Brown, James Brown (Maurya), John Brown, and Kathleen Brown; five grandchildren, Spencer Brown, Tess Long, Jenna Rizzo, Erin Parker, and Andrew Leahy, great-grandson Elliott Long and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank VNS of Trumbull hospice team for their kind and helpful care of our beloved George. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com or email Pat Leahy [email protected]
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019
