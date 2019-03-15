George William Christian

Feb 9, 1935 - March 12, 2019

George William Christian, age 84, of Stratford, beloved husband of Annette (Van Tassell) Christian, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Saint Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport. Mr. Christian was born February 9, 1935 in Ansonia, son of the late Emerick and Mary (Feltovich) Christian and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a United States Army veteran and was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. He was a life member of the Stratford Raymond Goldbach VFW Post 9460, an avid NY Giants and Yankees fan, as well as both the Men's and Women's UCONN Husky Basketball teams. He also enjoyed his crossword puzzles and his McDonald's Iced Coffee. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his sister, Mildred Voroschak of Ansonia; his brother, Emery Christian and his wife Diane of Shelton; five nieces and nephews, Sharon, Mark, Steven, Nancy and especially Joan Rousseau who was a great comfort to both Annette and George and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Peters and her husband Robert; brother-in-law, Charles Voroschak and a nephew, Patrick Voroschak. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service officiated by Reverend David Hennig on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St, Stratford. Interment with full military honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with the family Monday before service time from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary