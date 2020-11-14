George CristIT WAS A WONDERFUL LIFEOn November 8, 2020 George Crist departed this life. He was born on February 19, 1929 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Aris and Helen Crist. George married Olympia Prakas Crist, the love of his life and was married for 63 glorious years.We lost quite a guy. The mere mention of his name brings a smile to those who had the divine pleasure of knowing him. He role modeled "living life to its fullest" and the people that George touched over his lifetime are countless.George leaves to cherish his memory to his three children Aris, Athan and Elaine; grandchildren Alexander, Anna, Johnathan, Eliana, Athan II, Olympia, George, and Elias; son-in-law Steven Betzios; daughters-in-law Mary and Gretchen Crist; and sister and brother-in-law Marina and Ray Heche.George graduated from Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT and served in the United States Navy on the Midway Aircraft Carrier until 1953. He was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, which he helped build, and served as a time-honored member of the Order of AHEPA. His favorite pastime was playing golf. And was the longest living member of Mill River Country Club, his "home away from home," for over 50 years.Being a kind and dependable husband, father, and grandfather was of the utmost importance to George and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. His family meant everything to him. As the owner of several movie theatres in Connecticut, his business thrived because of his personal and caring touch. His children will forever remember his favorite phrase "it's showtime".Due to COVID-19, there will be a private funeral for the immediate family. A "celebration of life" memorial will be held at a later date for friends and extended family. Donations may be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604.The LARSON FUNERAL HOME Bridgeport is in care of arrangements.