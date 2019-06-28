George Henry Croteau

Croteau, George Henry Croteau, age 88, of Newport Richey, Florida and Hillsboro, New Hampshire, formerly from Stratford, beloved husband of Evelyn Cullen Croteau, on the afternoon of June 25, 2019, George passed away at his home in Hillsboro, New Hampshire. With his wife by his side, George found the peace in death that he had maintained in life. Born on February 20, 1931, George Henry Croteau was the only child of the late George and Stella Kaminski Croteau of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Raised in both Bridgeport and Stratford, George graduated from Stratford High School in 1950 and enlisted in the Navy the following year. During his time in the service, George was assigned to the Military Air Transport Service where he handled the shipment of supplies and people during the Korean War. After completing four years, George was honorably discharged and returned to civilian life in Stratford. In 1956, George married Evelyn Cullen, the only woman patient enough to deal with him. During their sixty-two years of marriage, George and Evelyn raised four children, celebrated the birth of eleven grandchildren, and the arrival of their first great-grandchild. In marriage, George, an only child, gained five brothers and four sisters along with all of their spouses and children. In his post-military life, George was employed by the Southern New England Telephone Company. During his thirty-five years at SNET, George rose from a pole man to foreman to management. After retiring, George and Evelyn split their time between Florida and New Hampshire. In both communities, George remained a vocal member of the local governing committees. George will be remembered by many as an active, mechanical individual always quick with a smart remark. In his free time, George was an avid bowler, a gardener, and a skilled card player who often played by a different set of rules than everyone else at the table. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, his three sons, Michael, Thomas, and Steven, his daughter-in-law, Carole, his eleven grandchildren, and his great-grandson. In addition to his beloved parents, George was also predeceased by his daughter, Michele. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 in George's memory. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com.

- A Legacy of Compassion - Published in Connecticut Post on June 30, 2019