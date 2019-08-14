|
George W. Davis, Jr.
George Willis Davis, Jr. age 88, of Milford, beloved husband of 56 years of Phyllis Harrison Davis, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late George Willis (Kiddo) Davis and Myrtle Prout Davis, he had been a Milford resident for over 50 years. He graduated from Bassick High School and received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Bridgeport. George served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as an insurance adjuster for Traveler's Insurance, a purchasing agent at Sikorsky Aircraft and the Country Home Bakery. The son of a major league baseball player, George developed his love for the game at a very young age. He also loved to play golf with his buddies at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course. His greatest joy was time spent with his loving family, especially his cherished grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his loving wife and best friend, Phyllis include two beloved children, James George Davis of Milford and Ellen L. Vance and her husband Lee of East Haven; seven cherished grandchildren, Brianna, Morgan, Brandon, Mackenzie, Michael, Kaitlyn and Kristen, and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield with the Rev. Rowena Kemp, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2019