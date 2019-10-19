|
George J. Dirgo
George J. Dirgo, age 92, of Shelton, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the husband of the late Eleanor (Chacho) Dirgo. He had been a Stratford resident for many years prior to moving to Shelton.
George was born in Bridgeport to the late George and Mary (Hovan) Dirgo. Mr. Dirgo was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. He had been employed for many years at B.F. Goodrich, retiring as plant manager. After retirement, he worked for the State of Connecticut as a marshal for twelve years. He always remained active in his community through the Civitans and Exchange Club in Stratford. George had been involved in local politics and served as a councilman in Stratford. George was an avid reader and loved his crossword puzzles. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the NY Giants.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Susan Dias and her husband, Sal of Shelton; and his loving granddaughter, Sarah Dias of Florida. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Ulman and her husband, Arthur and brother-in-law, Ray Chacho and his wife, Mary.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford and at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Shelton with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions in his memory may be made to either Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 www.dav.org or , 380 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854 . Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019