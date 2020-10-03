1/1
George E. Jacob
1928 - 2020
George E. Jacob, age 92, formerly of Stratford, beloved husband of Julie Sostko Jacob passed away in Vermont on September 29, 2020. George was born in Throop, Pennsylvania on June 23,1928 to the late John and Veronica (Prihoda) Jacob and had been a lifelong area resident. George was a kind compassionate man with a strong will and a hearty laugh. He enjoyed being with his family and beloved wife, as the two of them aged they were inseparable. He had a strong bond with his parents and siblings and lived by motto "Family First". He worked for over 38 years as the Head Chef at the Patterson Country Club. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 64 years, include his devoted children, John Jacob and his partner Karen of Vermont, David Jacob and his wife Melissa of Shelton, Scott Jacob and his wife Jodi of North Carolina, and Kimberly Wokanovicz and her husband Robert of Shelton, cherished grandchildren, Adrianna and Michael Jacob, Katie Carlino (Christopher), Amanda Erickson (Ryan), Victoria and Elizabeth Jacob, Nate Jacob, and Lauren and Kevin Wokanovicz, a great-grandson, Rhett Erickson, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brother, Edward Jacob, and sisters, Alice Rabel, Jean Chomic, and Kathryn Charney. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 9th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Inurnment with full military honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines and wear a mask and keep social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
