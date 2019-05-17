|
George "Bud" Evans
George "Bud" Evans, age 94, of Cromwell, beloved husband of the late Frances Mary Clew Evans, passed into eternal life on May 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Redding. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown. To read his full obituary,order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2019