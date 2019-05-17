Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for George Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Evans Obituary
George "Bud" Evans
George "Bud" Evans, age 94, of Cromwell, beloved husband of the late Frances Mary Clew Evans, passed into eternal life on May 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Redding. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown. To read his full obituary,order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now