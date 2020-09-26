George M. Fedor Jr.
George Fedor Jr. age 82 of Charlton MA, formerly of Shelton, CT, loving husband of 18 years to the late Joan Fedor, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late George and Victoria Fedor. George had been retired for almost 20 years, and previously had been in the financial accounting and real estate industries over his career.
In retirement, George enjoyed spending time with family, attending his beloved St Lawrence Church in Shelton, and traveling. His most recent trip was to Poland to explore and experience his ancestry. He recently moved to Charlton MA to be closer to his family.
He is survived by his two sons, George Fedor and his wife Jane, and their daughter Marie; Guy Fedor and his wife Lisa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:30 am in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton followed by interment in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30am in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport. For online condolence, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com