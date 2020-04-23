Connecticut Post Obituaries
George French


1949 - 2020
George French Obituary
George French
George French, age 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late George and Julia French, he had been a lifelong Bridgeport resident. George was employed in the construction industry for many years. In his younger years, George loved to ride his moped. Survivors include a son, George Robert French; two sisters, his twin, Frances Jennings of Fairfield and Maryanne Wakeley of Shelton and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. A Memorial Mass will be held at later date at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020
