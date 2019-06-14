George Edwin Gryka

George Edwin Gryka, age 86, formerly of Fairfield, CT., passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, at his residence in Henrico, VA. He was born on November 22, 1932, in Belmont, Michigan, the son of George John Gryka and Helen (Pawlowski) Gryka.

George, was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Madeline (Barko) Gryka; infant daughter, Cynthia Mary Gryka; sister, Josephine Hikade; and brothers, Walter and Louis Gryka.

Surviving to cherish George's memory are his wife, Rosemary Sink Gryka; stepdaughters, Sandra Lynn (John) Ruseau and Eddie Ann Bonser; sister in law, Maude (Fessenden) Gryka; devoted caregiver, Derra McNamara; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George, received both his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science degrees from the University of Michigan. Afterwards, he had a distinguished career as an American chemical company executive with Monsanto, Mt. Pleasant Chemical and Stauffer Chemical Companies. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors for Pipco, Inc.

A mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Belmont, Michigan. Prior to the mass, the family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m., and following the mass, burial will be in the church cemetery.