George Edward Hames
George Edward Hames, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 61 years of Patricia (Tilki) Hames. George was born in Derby on April 26, 1937, the son of the late Harold and Marion (Sedlock) Hames, and he was a long- time resident of Shelton for 83 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons Gregory Edward Hames and his wife Elisa, Michael Patrick Hames and his wife Nora-Anne, and his beloved daughter the late Mary Ellen Patricia (Hames) Dellacato. He was the proud grandfather of Tyler David Hames and his wife Laura, Ashley Nicole Hames, Carissa Anne Hames, Brendan Michael Hames, Kyle Patrick Hames, and DeAnna Marie Hames. He also leaves his brother, Robert Hames, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Harold Hames, Jr. George attended Shelton High School, graduated from Southern Connecticut Teachers College and attended Marine Corps Officer Training School. He was a retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Marine Corps, where he served for 26 years. George brought the Marine Corps spirit to his work within the Stratford School System. A decorated administrator, his schools were recognized by the White House for their outstanding scholastic performance in 1983. He was the Principal of Wooster Middle School and Flood Junior High and served until his retirement after 39 years. His vigor, enthusiasm, conviction and pursuit of perfection drew favorable comments from his peers and his "semper fidelis" attitude made lasting impressions upon his students. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a well -respected lifetime member of the Highland Golf Club. Golf was his passion and as an avid golfer, George traveled the world playing golf. St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst were his favorites. Family, faith and friends were the significant pillars of George's life. George was a devoted family man who touched everyone who crossed his path and his memory will live on forever in our hearts. The family would like to extend their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers to all those who loved George. Due to the Covid Pandemic a private burial was held in Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, 06484. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.