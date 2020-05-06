George Hames
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Edward Hames
George Edward Hames, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 61 years of Patricia (Tilki) Hames. George was born in Derby on April 26, 1937, the son of the late Harold and Marion (Sedlock) Hames, and he was a long- time resident of Shelton for 83 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons Gregory Edward Hames and his wife Elisa, Michael Patrick Hames and his wife Nora-Anne, and his beloved daughter the late Mary Ellen Patricia (Hames) Dellacato. He was the proud grandfather of Tyler David Hames and his wife Laura, Ashley Nicole Hames, Carissa Anne Hames, Brendan Michael Hames, Kyle Patrick Hames, and DeAnna Marie Hames. He also leaves his brother, Robert Hames, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Harold Hames, Jr. George attended Shelton High School, graduated from Southern Connecticut Teachers College and attended Marine Corps Officer Training School. He was a retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Marine Corps, where he served for 26 years. George brought the Marine Corps spirit to his work within the Stratford School System. A decorated administrator, his schools were recognized by the White House for their outstanding scholastic performance in 1983. He was the Principal of Wooster Middle School and Flood Junior High and served until his retirement after 39 years. His vigor, enthusiasm, conviction and pursuit of perfection drew favorable comments from his peers and his "semper fidelis" attitude made lasting impressions upon his students. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a well -respected lifetime member of the Highland Golf Club. Golf was his passion and as an avid golfer, George traveled the world playing golf. St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst were his favorites. Family, faith and friends were the significant pillars of George's life. George was a devoted family man who touched everyone who crossed his path and his memory will live on forever in our hearts. The family would like to extend their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers to all those who loved George. Due to the Covid Pandemic a private burial was held in Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, 06484. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved