George Hayden Obituary
George R. Hayden
George R. Hayden, age 78 of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Rita Krhla Hayden, passed away February 4, 2020. He is survived by his children Douglas Hayden and Gregory Hayden and his wife Theresa of Shelton, his seven brothers and sisters and their spouses, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. To read the full obituary, leave condolences, or for directions, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2020
