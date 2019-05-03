George W. Hyatt

George W. Hyatt, age 100, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Sophie Machejewski Hyatt, entered into eternal life on May 2, 2019. George was born in Yonkers, NY and attended Yonkers High School. He continued his education at New York University and then the University of Bridgeport where he earned his Master's Degree in social work. George took great pleasure in his job as Head Counselor for Vocational Rehabilitation for the State of Connecticut, Bridgeport Office. George joined the United States Air Force and was part of the Coastal Artillery Division during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, the Catholic War Veterans and a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. George enjoyed gardening, cooking, smoking his own meats, and a refreshing glass of Dewars on the rocks. His memory will be lovingly remembered by his children, Cynthia Mazzucco, and her husband, Peter, of Shelton, Janice Colabella, and her husband, Frank, of Westport, and Edward Hyatt, of Stratford; one stepson, James Billings, and his wife, Phyliss, of Southport and Lloyd Billings, and his wife, Linda, of Mesa, AZ; a stepdaughter, Jean Matthews, of Apache Junction, AZ; grandchildren, Jillian Vindhem, and her husband, Dan, Michelle Pelletier, and her husband, Rob, Dustin Mazzucco, and his wife, Sophia, Peter Mazzucco, Jr., and his wife, Jennifer, Andrew Colabella, Sara Colabella, Emily Gayton, and her husband, Andrew, Kerry Shelford and her husband Tom, Bonnie Craft, and her husband, Nelson, Lisa Billings, Gary Brown, and his wife, Julie, Linda Taroli, Peter Billings, Christopher Billings, April Billings, Frank Andrziewski, and Cheryl Everett, many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three stepchildren, George Billings, Lloyd Billings and Helen Andrziewski; and siblings, Ruth Emmans, Julia McCoy, and Edward Hyatt. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. His burial will follow with full Military Honors at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515.