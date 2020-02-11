|
George Kalinich
George Kalinich, age 101, of Stratford, died February 10, 2020, at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna Skumanich Kalinich for 69 years. Born in Scranton, PA on March 17, 1918 he was the son of the late Stanley and Anastazia Petris Kalinich. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII in the European Theater. After discharge he attended evening classes at the University of Bridgeport on the GI Bill and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked 40 years at Raybestos-Manhattan Co. (Raymark) mostly as a Quality Control project engineer. George was active in softball, bowling and golf. He also coached in the Stratford Little League and Babe Ruth League. George traveled to numerous bowling and golfing tournaments held by the Greek Catholic Union. He was a dedicated member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church and served as a volunteer cantor. He and his wife traveled extensively to many European counties and visited sites in many states of the U.S. George will be remembered for his strong dedication to his faith and church. He loved his family unconditionally and they appreciated his wisdom. The Kalinich family would like to thank his doctors, health care providers , neighbors, and friends who cared for him these last years. Survivors include two daughters, Eleanor Gilbertson of Shelton and Alice Shingola and her husband John of Beacon Falls, a son William Kalinich (Susan) of Lawrence, KS, 7 grandchildren, Martin Bernas, Shawn Bernas and wife Erica, Edward Bernas and Amy, and Eric Gilbertson, three granddaughters, Lisa Servidio, Tara and Lana Shingola, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, George was predeceased by a daughter, Marion Servidio, grandson, Adrian Servidio; and 4 siblings, Joseph, Michael, John, and Helen. Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30a .m. in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Nichols, for a Divine Liturgy with office of Christian Burial. Interment with full military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Panachida will be at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church, 100 St. John's Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020