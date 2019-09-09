Connecticut Post Obituaries
George Kempton Obituary
George F. Kempton, Sr.
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, George F. Kempton Sr. was laid to rest. He would have been 88 years old on September 29. George was retired from Norden Systems, where he was a Purchasing Agent. He enjoyed golfing, dancing, gambling at the casinos, and boating. He is survived by his wife Rose of nearly 70 years. He was predeceased by his son George Jr. and wife Sheila. He is survived by his son Clifford and wife Rhonda, his son Eric and wife Lori, and his daughter Kathleen Henderson and her husband David, his grandchildren Wesley, Clifford, Alexander, Rachael, Gabriel, Jacqueline, Patrick, Sherri, and recently passed Sheila, great-grandchildren Paul, Taylor, Nicholas, Chase, Devin, and Skyler. Calling hours will be held at Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Gulf St., Milford on Saturday, September 14th at 9 AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 11, 2019
