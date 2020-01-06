Connecticut Post Obituaries
More Obituaries for George Kostopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Kostopoulos

George Kostopoulos Obituary
George A. Kostopoulas
George Andrew Kostopoulos, age 92, beloved husband of Barbara Riccitelli Kostopoulos of Stratford, CT passed away on January 4, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT on January 18, 1927 he was the son of the late Peter Kostopoulos and Ourania Pepelas Kostopoulos and was a near lifelong Stratford resident. George proudly served his country in the United States Army. George spent his career in the CT school systems as an elementary teacher and speech therapist. Over his long life George enjoyed spending time on the water fishing and boating, birdwatching and was an avid reader. Also, in his retirement he was able to build sailboats that he had the pleasure of sailing on the Sound with his longtime friend Harry. In addition to his loving and devoted wife Barbara of 68 years, survivors include three loving children, G. Peter Kostopoulos and his wife Patricia, Bobbi Kostopoulos, and Paul Kostopoulos and his wife Lori, grandchildren Jennifer Chenoweth and her husband Joseph and Peter J. Kostopoulos and his wife Melanie, great-grandchildren Joseph, Lilly, Ryan and Emma, his sister Helen Vittorio and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brother Theodore and his sister Catherine. The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit ww.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 7, 2020
