|
|
George A. Moffat
George A. Moffat, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, surrounded by his family at St. Vincent's Medical Center. George resided at Brightview Senior Living in Shelton, CT with his wife Jean, previously of Trumbull, CT and New Canaan, CT.
Born in Greenwich, CT, to Robert and Jane Moffat, he attended J.M. Wright Technical School in Stamford, CT and RCA Institute in New York prior to proudly serving in the United States army for two years. After his discharge from the army, George attended the University of Bridgeport where he earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
George spent his working years at Pitney Bowes in the Mailing Systems Division, retiring after 37 years of service. George was a strong family man and dedicated churchgoer his entire life. He also deeply enjoyed his time on the golf course, spending time with his family and watching sports.
George is survived by his wife Jean of over 59 years, daughter Linda (Paul), son Eric (Tracy) and his five grandchildren, Rebecca, Matthew, Andrew, Samuel and Aaron. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, John and Bob and his nephew, John.
Calling hours will be at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home in Monroe, CT, 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. Funeral Services will be at Monroe Congregational Church in Monroe, CT at 10 a.m. on Thursday March 12. Interment will follow a luncheon, at 1 p.m. on March 12 at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of George A. Moffat: P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2020