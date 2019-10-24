|
|
George O. Morris
George O. Morris, age 92, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the cherished husband of Eleanor R. Marrocco Morris. Born in Bridgeport on August 28, 1927, he was the son of the late Otto and Olive Jennings Morris. A proud U.S. Army veteran, George served honorably during the Korean War. He was employed as a machinist at Avery Abrasives for many years before his retirement. A true "jack of all trades", George was extremely talented with his hands and could fix nearly anything. He enjoyed time spent tinkering with various projects, and took pride in his landscaping and home improvement projects. However, his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family, friends and neighbors. In addition to his beloved wife Eleanor of 65 years, he is also survived by his devoted children, June Baker and her husband Matthew of Shelton, George Morris of Bridgeport; and from a former marriage, Cathy Roldan of Hamden and Georgeann Erhardt and her husband David of Southbury. His cherished grandchildren include Daniel Baker, Laura Coronis and her husband Nicholas. He is survived by his sister June Barnum of Trumbull as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Morris. All funeral services were held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 25, 2019