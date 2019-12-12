|
George E. Myers
George Edward Myers, age 76, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Jean (Sunderland) Myers, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A hardworking husband, father, and friend, George shared immense love with those who were close to him. He proudly served in the United States Navy. George enjoyed traveling, skiing and sailing. He was a member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club. In addition to his beloved wife Jean, he is survived by three children, Brian (Lisa) of Vermont, Todd of Oregon, and Cheryl (Scott) Willson of Oregon, his brother Walter, his sister Pam (Norman) Barnum, and three loving grandchildren, all of whom have their hearts and minds filled with love and memories of him. Services for George will be held privately. Donations in George's memory may be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.spearfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019