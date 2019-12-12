Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for George Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Myers


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Myers Obituary
George E. Myers
George Edward Myers, age 76, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Jean (Sunderland) Myers, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A hardworking husband, father, and friend, George shared immense love with those who were close to him. He proudly served in the United States Navy. George enjoyed traveling, skiing and sailing. He was a member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club. In addition to his beloved wife Jean, he is survived by three children, Brian (Lisa) of Vermont, Todd of Oregon, and Cheryl (Scott) Willson of Oregon, his brother Walter, his sister Pam (Norman) Barnum, and three loving grandchildren, all of whom have their hearts and minds filled with love and memories of him. Services for George will be held privately. Donations in George's memory may be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.spearfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -