George Ortiz
George Ortiz, age 72, of Bridgeport, passed away March 18, 2020. George was born in Bronx, NY to Pablo and Betty Ortiz. He was a retired engineer. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Barbara Ortiz Robbins, her husband John, and granddaughters Scarlett & Phoebe; son Chris Ortiz, his wife Tricia, and his grandsons Riley & Jesse. Due to recent health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020