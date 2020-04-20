|
George Thomas Pennell
George Thomas Pennell, age 81, of Fairfield, the beloved husband of Barbara Gurg Pennell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield. Born in Bridgeport on May 4, 1938 to the late Lewis and Anna (Bolger) Pennell, George has been a lifelong area resident and was a retired commercial photographer. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served on a mine sweeper. In retirement, George worked part-time as a Night Supervisor for Sterling House Community Center in Stratford. George was a member of Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church in Fairfield for 47 years. He was an avid boater and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family on weekends at Cockenoe Island. George was a fantastic cook! He also enjoyed playing chess and was a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife, include his devoted children, Ariane Swift and her husband James and Scott Pennell and his wife Nubia, his cherished grandchildren, Bradley and Gavin Swift and Micaela and Matias Pennell who will dearly miss their "Pop Pop", a brother Lewis Pennell and his wife Barbara, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and much gratitude to the devoted staff of the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital for their unconditional care, patience, and support. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to memorialize him may make contributions to the at . Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate George's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home in Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020