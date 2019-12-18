Connecticut Post Obituaries
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
1960 - 2019
John Stavola Obituary
George R. Bukoski
May 9, 1960 - Dec. 17, 2019 SHELTON: George R. Bukoski, age 59 of Shelton, entered into peaceful rest on December 17, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side; he was the beloved husband of Donna (Hitzler) Bukoski. George was born May 9, 1960 in New Haven, son of the late William and Nancy (Wakelee) Bukoski. He graduated from CIA's Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York and worked as Head Chef for close to 40 years at Bishop Wicke Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. In addition to his wife of 30 years, survivors include his loving children- son Jesse Bukoski and daughter Jaime Bukoski both of Shelton and his sister Diane Carey (George) of Naugatuck. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church Street, Seymour, CT 06483 with a celebration of George's life held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 19, 2019
