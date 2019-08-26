|
George Martin
Schmiedeshoff
It is with great sadness we share that Dr. George M. Schmiedeshoff died on July 16, 2019 at his home in Pasadena, CA. Born in Trumbull, CT on November 8, 1955, he was the son of George E. Schmiedeshoff and Thalia M. Pheeney. George was an experimental condensed matter physicist. He joined the Occidental College faculty in 1992 and had more than 20 years of consecutive research funding from the National Science Foundation. He was known for his development of a mini-dilatometer, an instrument capable of measuring changes in atoms, that is in use in national laboratories and universities around the world. George is survived by his cherished companion Ava Megna and her family, his loving sister Joan Hammond, and three nieces. He will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, all of whom will cherish memories of time spent with him. There will be a celebration of his life at Johnson Hall, Choi Auditorium, Occidental College on Friday, August 30 at 3 p.m. The college flag will fly at half staff in his memory.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019