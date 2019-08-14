|
|
George R. Singleton, Sr.
George R. Singleton, Sr., age 90, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa Sciarappa Poppa Singleton. Born in Scranton, PA on January 31, 1929, he was a son of the late Cyrus Franklin and Gladys Heron Singleton. Mr. Singleton was a graduate of Throop High School in Pennsylvania and also attended the University of Bridgeport before serving his country honorably in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He was later employed by Sikorsky Aircraft, where he accumulated 41 years of dedicated service as a machinist. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching boxing and taking regular trips to the casino. He also was a talented artist and attended art school to help foster his gift as a commercial artist. His greatest enjoyment however was found in the time he spent with his family. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his loving children, Georgette Dorn and her husband Steve, Roxanne Hawksley and her husband Stephen, both of Bridgeport, and George R. Singleton, Jr., and his wife Grace of Monroe, three cherished grandchildren, Charyla Clancey and her husband John, Ashley Roffman and her husband Scott and Alexis Hoffman and her husband Matthew, three adored great-grandchildren, Briana Martinez, Luke George Roffman and Cruz Joseph Hoffman. In addition to his beloved wife Theresa, of 58 years, he was also predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A service will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2019