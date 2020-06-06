George M. Smith, Jr.
George Marty Smith, Jr., passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home on June 4, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born in Mount Kisco, NY on April 12, 1950 to George M. Smith Sr. and Lorraine Smith.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Patricia Gasbarri, He was survived by his 3 children, George III, Michael and Anne Marie Smith, and his loving wife, he affectionately called, Susie. Also, his brothers Ronald and Jeffery Smith and many nieces and nephews.
George was a devoted and loving grandparent to his 5 grandchildren, Jacob and Lucy Smith, Robert Barnum, Wyatt Ingram and Noah Di Paola-Smith. They were the light of his life and brought much joy to his heart. He absolutely loved being a Dad and a "Pop". It was his true calling in life. George was the sweetest, most loving, humble generous man who will live in our hearts forever.
He was a man of many talents, a true renaissance man. From owning his own engine rebuilding shop, manufacturing manager of the CNC division at Pitney Bowes, to driving school buses in his later years, making sure kids got to school safe and sound.
He was known by all who met him as a compassionate, caring, and selfless man. He was the kind of guy who would stop on the highway and help someone he did not know to get their car running again. This he did many of times.
Services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. In Lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.