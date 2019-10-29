|
|
George Ellsworth Stuckey Jr.
George Ellsworth Stuckey Jr., age 76, of The Villages, Florida and formerly Milford, CT, beloved Husband to the late Jane MacMurray Stuckey and father to Lauren Ella Carroll passed away peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born November 8, 1942 to the late George Ellsworth Stuckey Sr. and Ella Spiess Stuckey.
George had successful 40 year career with US Motor company, headquartered in Milford, CT culminating with the Northeast Regional Manager upon his retirement.
George was active in the Milford Community. He was a member of Milford Rotary International, the Milford Club and the Milford Oyster Festival Committee. Served on the Milford Board of Education and was the Chairman of the Milford Oyster Festival. His love of socializing and food cultivated a network of family friends that continue to be coveted and enjoyed by those who survive him today.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Lauren Ella Carroll and husband Edward J. Carroll, Jr, their two children, Edward III and Cassandra Jane Carroll. He is also survived by his brother Charles F. Stuckey and his son, Douglas Stuckey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 5 p.m. at his favorite diner (which has been redone and has a new destination) Kimberly's Restaurant, 501 New Haven Ave., Milford CT 06460. We would love for both friends and family to attend.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 1, 2019