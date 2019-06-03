George S. Sucheczki

George S. Sucheczki, age 91, of Trumbull, passed away June 2, 2019 in his home. Mr. Sucheczki was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Frank and Eleanor Sucheczki. He was the proprietor of Surety Agency in Bridgeport. Mr. Sucheczki was a member of the Greater Bridgeport Board of Realtors, the William Penn Fraternal Association and the Trumbull V.F.W. Post 10059. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was an usher for many years at St. Theresa Parish. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Anne C. Vasas- Sucheczki. He is survived by his two loving daughters Susan Cervero and her husband John of Trumbull and Jean King and her husband Steven of Lago Visa, TX; his sister Veronica Gaewsky of Branford, CT; nine grandchildren, Melanie May, Christopher Sperry, Frank Altomare, Ashley Altomare, Jason Sperry, Steven King, Nicholas Cervero, Rachael Takatch and Melissa King; thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull with full military honors. Friends may call on Wed. from 5-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.