George T. Blaszczyk
George T. Blaszczyk, 85, a lifetime resident of Milford, beloved husband of Joan Crowther Blaszczyk, passed away on March 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born on August 7, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Walter and Katherine Blaszczyk.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Cody-White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. To leave online condolences and view a full obituary, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 23, 2019