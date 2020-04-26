|
|
George T. McGrath, Jr.
George T. McGrath, Jr., 95, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Joanne K. McGrath, passed away on April 22, 2020. George was born on April 21, 1925 in Waterbury, CT to the late George T. and Margaret McGrath, Sr.
George was a graduate of Wilby High School in Waterbury and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army where he entered the Army Paratrooper School and earned his Paratrooper Wings as well as expert Rifleman Metal. George became a member of the 82nd Airborne and was deployed to North Africa, then deployed to Italy and was one of the first group of soldiers to parachute behind enemy lines in a mission to liberate Italy. On this mission, George was wounded in combat, became a prisoner of war, and then went on to receive numerous medals for his service including: Purple Heart, Bronze Star and World Victory Metal. George was then medically discharged for his service to his country.
Following the war, he attended University of Bridgeport, then went on to play football and graduated from Yale University. During this time he met and fell in love with Joanne McGill and was married for 68 years. During his work career some of his highlights were: State of Connecticut Labor Department where he helped serve returning war veterans, The New Haven Railroad as an Operational General Foreman covering all operations in New England. George then founded Transportation Consultants of Trumbull, Connecticut. He spent years consulting and was a driving force in bringing commercial airlines to New Haven, Bridgeport, White Plains, and major parts of the Northeast through his work efforts with the airlines. He was very active in the Trumbull community, one of the founding members of the Trumbull Exchange Club and served as secretary for many years with the Hattertown Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with his own children and children from the community. He was an active member of the National Ski Patrol in New England for many years, but his passion was to preserve the Pequonnock River Valley in Trumbull for future generations to enjoy. He loved walking the valley and interacting with others regarding the beautiful surroundings, Native American artifacts at Indian Ledge Park, great fishing holes and the protection of the wildlife that he greatly loved. In the later years, he championed the rights of his fellow veterans both young and old to make sure they would never be forgotten or taken for granted.
He is survived by his sons: Kevin (Susan) McGrath of Milford and Christopher - Mic (Sharon) McGrath of Durango, Colorado; grandchildren, Kevin (Jackie) McGrath Jr. of West Haven, Erin (Eric) Morabito of Trumbull and Finnegan and Grady McGrath of Durango, Colorado; great-granddaughter, Giovanna of Trumbull; and sister, Noel Ann Billings of Portland, Oregon. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Joanne K. McGrath; brother, Robert McGrath; and sister, Margaret Dambowsky.
A Military Service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of George T. McGrath may be made to, The VFW Post 10059, c/o 10 Mistywood Lane, Trumbull, CT, 06611. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2020