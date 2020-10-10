1/
George Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Thomas
George Thomas, 68, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on August 14, 2020 in Hampton, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, Mattie Lawson Thomas and Delmas Thomas, one sister, Charleen Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memories a nephew Darren Thomas of Hamden, CT, one niece Cynthia Thomas of Bridgeport, CT, and a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved