George Thomas

George Thomas, 68, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on August 14, 2020 in Hampton, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, Mattie Lawson Thomas and Delmas Thomas, one sister, Charleen Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memories a nephew Darren Thomas of Hamden, CT, one niece Cynthia Thomas of Bridgeport, CT, and a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.



