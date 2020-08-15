Georgianna Cairone
Georgianna Cairone, of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Care Center with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Frank Victor Cairone. She was born in Derby on August 19, 1934, daughter of the late George and Ruth (Hein) Scaife. Georgianna was the Foodservice Supervisor for many years at Hewitt Memorial Hospital before her retirement. She enjoyed baking, car rides, crossword puzzles, picnics, vacationing in Lancaster, PA and Ocean City, NJ. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Georgianna was one of the original organizers of Team Meals on Wheels in the Lower Naugatuck Valley and was a former Troop Leader for the Girls Scouts of America within Shelton. At the start of every school year, she would collect and donate school supplies for the children in need. She is the beloved mother of Carmine Cairone (Beth), and Barbara Ann Cairone (Annie Owen), loving grandmother of Carmine Cairone III, and Christian Cairone, sister of Jean Scoville (Rick), and sister-in-law of Helena Barsczewski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved Lil Gracie Mae. She was predeceased by her brother Jack Scaife. Her funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance. Condolences may be left online at www.riverviewfh.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Wicke Health Care Center, 584 Long Hill Ave., Shelton, CT 06484.