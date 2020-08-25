Georgina Arana
Georgina Arana, age 98 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 33 years to the late Jose Arana passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Ramona Rivera Ramos. Georgina was a member of the Good Shepherd Church in Bridgeport. She was a Bridgeport resident since 1965, she will be sadly missed.
Georgina is survived by her sons, Joseph and David Arana, her sister Carmen in Puerto Rico, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by fourteen brothers and sisters.
A Private Graveside Service will take place in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. In abiding with her wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions, visit us at commercehillfh.com