|
|
Gerald B. Wright
Gerald B. Wright, formerly of Fairfield, CT, passed away on July 29, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Bridgeport on May 14, 1943 to the late Gerald D. and Dorothy Wright of Stratford, CT, and was a lifelong resident of Connecticut until his move to Florida in 2017. He graduated from Bunnell High School in Stratford and then Marietta College, Ohio. He worked in the banking industry in Fairfield County for over 40 years until he retired in 2015. He then drove a school bus in Fairfield for First Student Transportation until his move to Florida where he continued driving a school bus for St. Johns school district up until his death.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda and his three daughters - Jennifer Kilgore, Jody and Rob D'Addario and Jaime and Andy Campos - as well as his beloved grandchildren, Sydney and Ryan Kilgore, Max and Cami D'Addario, and Drew and Jaclynn Campos.
The family will have a private service followed by interment at Mountain Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made in his honor to the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019