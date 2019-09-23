|
|
Gerald L. Ennis
Gerald L. Ennis, of Guilford, CT, died peacefully on September 22, 2019. He was born in Syracuse, New York on September 15, 1931. A Korean War veteran, Gerald graduated from Fairfield University in 1957. His career took him through professional positions with the American Red Cross, Wright Investor Services, and finally as President of the Ennis Printing Company in Bridgeport, CT. Gerald was a kind and honest person, and a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Barbara Gregory Ennis, his daughters Elizabeth Rolfe of Madison, Gail Ennis of Gibson Island, Maryland and Eileen Rhodes of Shelton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew and Caroline Rolfe, and Carson and Benjamin Rhodes. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. George Church, Guilford, CT at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 24, 2019