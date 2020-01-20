|
|
Gerald (Gerry) Myers
Gerald (Gerry) Myers, age 77, of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020.
He is survived by his children Melissa Morgan in Connecticut, Rori Lockman (James) in Maine, Katie Myers and Jonathan Myers in Connecticut. He is also survived by his sister Rachelle Cooper (Allan) in Connecticut, his three grandchildren in Maine, and niece and nephew in Massachusetts as well as several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Virginia Myers.
Gerry grew up in New Haven, CT. He was a graduate of James Hillhouse High School and University of Bridgeport. He was a CPA for many years, working for Sero and Grant shirt companies as well as several accounting firms before going into his own practice.
Gerry's family would like to thank the staff at Middlebrook Farms and Bridgeport Hospital for their loving care. A private service will be held for the family to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgeport Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 21, 2020