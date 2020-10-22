Geralda (Reilly) Heberger
Nov 11, 1936 - Oct 20, 2020. Geralda (Reilly) Heberger, age 83 of New Haven, beloved wife of the late Richard Albert Heberger Sr., passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Heberger was born November 11, 1936 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late William and Geneva (O'Neil) and had been a lifetime area resident. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, reading, her trips to New Hampshire and spending time with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed travel and collecting coins. Survivors include her five children, Edward Heberger, Arthur Heberger, Richard Heberger, Mary Heberger and Janice Heberger; six grandchildren, Richard Heberger, Karissa Heberger, Alyssa Heberger, Alaina Hill-Heberger and Spencer Heberger; great-granddaughter, Sophia Taddei; her brother, Vincent Reilly and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rita, Patricia, June, Delores, Virginia, Monica, William, Joseph, Arthur and Maryellen. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service officiated by Reverend Meg Williams on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Friends may visit with her family before service time from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will be asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements. Interment will be private. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com