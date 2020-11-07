Geraldine Cranney, age 79, of Monroe, CT, peacefully passed away on November 3, 2020.
"Gerri", as she was known to friends, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
She was loved deeply and will be missed greatly.
A private burial will take place at a future date.
For more information - https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/monroe-ct/geraldine-cranney-9888057