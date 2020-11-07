1/1
Geraldine Cranney
Geraldine Cranney, age 79, of Monroe, CT, peacefully passed away on November 3, 2020.
"Gerri", as she was known to friends, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
She was loved deeply and will be missed greatly.
A private burial will take place at a future date.
For more information - https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/monroe-ct/geraldine-cranney-9888057

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
