Geraldine "Gerry" Walsh Curry
Geraldine "Gerry" Walsh Curry, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2019.
Gerry was born on March 17th, 1922, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Walter Walsh and Alice Pollard Walsh. She and her four sisters were raised in Lynn, and she remembered her childhood with her parents, sisters, and family fondly. Gerry graduated from Lynn English High School in 1939, and went to work for General Electric immediately after high school. It was in the GE plant that she met her future husband, James "Jim" Curry, and they were married in 1942.
Gerry and Jim were married for 53 years until Jim's death in 1995. They moved to Stratford, CT, in 1946 after Jim's service in the Navy. It was there that they raised their family of three children, Joan, Carol, and John. Gerry and Jim had many friends in the neighborhood and community, and enjoyed being with them. They traveled to many places across the world and spent many weekends and vacations with their extended family. Gerry had a quick wit and a great sense of humor, and could be counted upon to bring fun and laughter to any gathering with the strong Boston accent she never lost.
Gerry was the first church secretary at St. Mark's Church in Stratford with Father McNerney in the 1960's, worked as an administrative assistant at McKesson Pharmaceuticals in the 1970's, and was the secretary at Christ Episcopal Church in Stratford in the 1980's and 1990's until her retirement.
Gerry enjoyed her family, and "Grandma Gerry" was loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerry made the most of her time, playing in a bridge group well into her 90's, knitting, sewing, enjoying membership in a craft group at Christ Church, and vacationing on Block Island or at other New England beaches. After her retirement, she was inseparable from her constant canine companion, Scooter, and found great enjoyment in making him a part of her life.
Gerry was predeceased by husband James F. Curry; grandson Michael J. Cristini; and son-in-law Jack Cummings. Additionally, she was predeceased by her sisters: Dorothy Walsh Brown, of Hampton N.H; Marion Walsh Gregg, of Danvers, MA; and Phyllis Walsh Grayson, of Lynn, MA.
She is survived by daughters Joan Curry Cummings of Monroe, CT; Carol Curry Cristini (Les) of Stratford, CT; and son John W Curry (Connie) of New River, AZ. She is also survived by grandchildren Peter Cummings (Melissa), Rachel Cummings Prior (Nicholas), David Cristini (Elizabeth), Jessica Curry, and Edward Curry, and great-grandchildren Helene and Caroline Cummings, Lucienne and Ruby Prior, Grace, Jamie, Will and Lily Cristini, and Presley and Chase Curry.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 14th at Dennis and Darcy Funeral Home, Stratford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark's Church in Stratford, CT, on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 A.M.
Donations in Gerry's honor may be made to the Stratford Animal Rescue Society, P.O. Box 1371, Stratford, CT 06615, or any other organization devoted to animal welfare.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 12, 2019