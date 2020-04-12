|
Geraldine E. Capodagli
Geraldine E. "Gerry" Capodagli, age 85 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Bernard Capodagli, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Cambridge Manor in Fairfield. Born on March 19, 1935 in Bridgeport, CT, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Geraldine Rohlman Hollywood. Gerry retired from Stolt-Nielsen, Inc. after 24 years of service. In retirement she worked for Penguins Best Housekeeping. Gerry enjoyed camping at Hidden Acres Campground in Preston and cherished the lasting friendships made there. Gerry was a member of Port 5, National Association of Naval Vets Ladies Auxiliary where she made many friendships, happy memories and enjoyed being a part of the good done for our beloved veterans. Geraldine is survived by her beloved children, Thomas Capodagli and his wife Sheila of Oxford and MaryAnn Smith and her husband Richard of Milford, her cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katelyn, and Kristy Capodagli, Christina Toohey and her husband Kyle, Rich, Matthew and his fiancé Amber, Christopher, and Kailey Smith, and her adored great-grandson, Bernard "Benny" Toohey, Her sister-in-law Mary Capodagli, her cousin Thomas Stopski, several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, William (Billy) and Harry (Buddy) Hollywood and sisters-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) and Evelyn Hollywood.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.abriola.com
